‘Military Better Under Democracy’, DHQ Dismisses Coup Request

Following complaints of poor welfare among troops across the services, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday said it has rejected moves by certain quarters asking the Nigerian Armed Forces to meddle in the nation’s democratic process.

The Defence Headquarters made this known while dismissing the call that the military interfere in the democratic process in Nigeria.

The military high command under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa again pledged loyalty to the “constitutional authority” of President Bola Tinubu, saying that it will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau in a statement made available to newsmen said the military frown upon reports being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The statement reads, “The Defence Headquarters is concerned about false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria received a request to effect a change of leadership in the country.

“We want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria never received nor made such a declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

“We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well. It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remains loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said the security operatives had launched a manhunt for those behind the report.

“We warn people who spread such untruths to stop doing so or risk legal repercussions. The military and other security organisations are searching for these agents of death. To strengthen our democracy, we must all work together, the statement continued.