Military Bans Drone Use In N’East Amid Security Concerns

On Wednesday, the Joint Task Force of the Nigerian military in the North East, Operation Hadin Kai, issued a restriction on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in the region.

This was as he said the decision was prompted by the growing security concerns related to unauthorized drone operations in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

Announcing the development, the Air Component Commander, Air Commodore UU. Idris, Air Component Commander expressed concern over the unregulated use of drones by both government agencies and private individuals.

Idris highlighted that these unauthorized operations could pose serious security threats, especially given the potential misuse by non-state actors and criminal elements.

“The proliferation of drones for domestic and commercial purposes has led to serious security concerns. These concerns mainly stem from their possible use by non-state actors and criminal elements for subversive and offensive activities,” the statement read.

Idris also noted that drones had been used against military targets and critical national infrastructure (CNI) in other parts of the world, heightening the risks associated with their use in the region.

The ban follows a recent incident on January 7, 2025, when a passenger on an NGO flight from Maiduguri to Monguno was intercepted by a drone during a search at the helipad.

The drone was confiscated, and an investigation is currently underway. This event, along with other reported sightings of drones in the theatre, underscores the growing concerns about unauthorized drone use.

“These incidents among others revealed trends by individuals to operate drones without due course to safety and security with detrimental consequences,” the Air Component Commander stated.

Operation Hadin Kai is tasked with overseeing and regulating all aerial platform operations, including aircraft and drones, within the North East theatre. The aim is to deconflict the airspace, ensuring the safety and security of all air operators in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

