Military Attempting To Illegally Eject Workers From Oritsetimeyin Rig Forcefully – NUPENG 

…asks FG, NSA to call military to order

Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has alleged that the Military and other armed security forces were being contracted to illegally and forcefully evacuate its members from the Oritsetimeyin Rig because they were demanding for implementation of an agreement duly reached and signed with them.

A statement signed by NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale on Wednesday in Abuja, accused Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Services and its Labour Contractors of refusing to pay workers terminal benefits, of reaping off Nigerian workers and vehement refusal to by agreements reached by all parties to pay workers their severance package.

According to the union, the agreements were reached at various meetings convened by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) online, in July and September this year.

The statement reads: “Our great Union wish to urgently alert the Federal Government, the office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Department of State Security and the general public of the ugly development wherein the Nigeria Military and other armed security forces are being contracted to illegally and forcefully eject/evacuate workers, who are members of NUPENG from the Oritsetimeyin Rig solely because the workers are demanding for implementation of agreement duly reached and signed with them.

“It is really unfortunate and saddening that in a democratic setting like ours and at this age, some employers and some state collaborators will be making attempts to use brute force to settle industrial relations issues.

It is imperative to note that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Services and its Labour Contractors who are the operators of the Oritsetimeyin Rig, believe they are above the laws and directives of regulatory authorities in Nigeria.

It would be noted that these Companies have a penchant for running away with workers’ terminal benefits and we have written earlier on their unscrupulous antics to the office of the National Security Adviser and Department of State Security and warned that these companies are reaping off Nigerian workers.

“They also have unbridled disregard for Nigerian institutions and have severally displayed disrespect to our key institutions and have vehemently refused to obey the agreement reached by all parties to pay workers their severance package.

“It is important to let the general public know that these agreements were reached at various meetings convened by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission variously as follows, an online meeting held on Wednesday, 17th July 2024 and a physical meeting in Abuja from Tuesday 24th to Friday 27th September,, 2024.

“It is also instructive that part of these meetings were witnessed by the representatives of the Department of State Security (DSS). Arising from these meetings, workers and the Union were also assured by the leadership of these institutions that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine and its Labour Contractors, will not be allowed to renege on the agreement that was finally signed, on 7th October 2024.

Unfortunately, and true to their character, instead of Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine and its Labour Contractors to comply with the Agreement, these Companies decided once again to renege on their commitments with impunity.

“From all indications, the workers and the Union have been deceived again in a similar manner to 2022 and the Union cannot fold its arms and allow such deception and dishonesty to prevail. The Union hereby caution the Nigeria Military and other Security Forces not to allow themselves to be deceived and used against the harmless workers who have rendered so much service with their sweat and blood just to put food on the table for their families.

“The Authority of the Nigeria Army and other Security Forces should direct its men to desist forthwith from any attempt to threaten, intimidate, harass /coerce or forcefully evacuate our members from the Rig and thereby deny them their legitimate demands.

It must be noted that this issue is purely an industrial relations matter and not a warfare/ military conflict, hence, the union cannot and should not be intimidated into abdicating our responsibility to members of the Union.”

NUPENG called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Director. General, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Government to immediately call the military and other security agencies to order.

“Any forceful ejection of the workers from the Oritsetimeyin Rig may lead to unexpected casualties on the workers, which will be catastrophic and must be avoided at all costs.

We appreciate the wonderful work the Nigeria Military and other security agencies are doing in defense of our dear Country, and we urge them to limit themselves to their core mandate of defending the territorial integrity of our nation, Nigeria.”

