Military Attack, Zulum Condoles With Armed Forces, Families Of Victims

Five soldiers were killed, while many others sustained various degrees of injury when members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) last Saturday attacked a military formation in Kareti town, Mobbar Local Government Area of Bormo state.

A security source who does not want his name in print said, “Five soldiers were killed, while many others sustained various degrees of injury when the insurgents attacked military forward based in Karetoo”

While commensurating the Armed Forces over the attack on 16 November 2024, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has condemned in strong terms the atrocious attack and reaffirmed the loyalty, commitment and support of the people and Government of Borno State.

Governor Zulum in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar also commiserated with the armed forces and the families of the victims.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families.”, the statement said.

Zulum Saud that the Kareto attack is a painful reminder of the callousness of the Boko Haram insurgents who are bent on reversing the gains made in the mass resettlement of internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes in northern Borno. Kareto, a vibrant town, is one of over 20 settlements that are being targeted for resettlement of IDPs from Maiduguri and other locations.

He said that the attack on Kareto will not deter the government from carrying out its constitutional duty of providing the dividends of democracy to the people in collaboration with federal agencies.

The Governor commended the armed forces and security agencies for standing in harm’s way in order to secure the nation’s territory.

“We are eternally grateful to our gallant military and security forces for all they have been doing to safeguard lives and property in our state. Kareto’s attack was a painful reminder of the heinous desperation of the adversary to torpedo our modest achievement and cause panic in our communities.

“I call on our good people to stand firm, not to waver, and to support the armed forces as they work daily to confront our collective threats” noted Gov Zulum.

While reiterating the resolve of the Borno State Government to continue to work closely with the armed forces to secure our country and provide development said “Be rest assured that the Borno State Government, under my watch, will continue to work closely with the armed forces to execute our development and Peacebuilding programmes”.

