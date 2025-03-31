Military Appointments During Emergency Rule Undermine Democracy, Says Audu Ogbeh

Share

A former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has faulted the practice of replacing civilian governors with military appointees during state of emergency.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the ex- minister said President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Olusegun Obasanjo, had taken similar steps, raising concerns about a return to militarystyle governance.

Ogbeh warned that the practice could send a damaging message to Nigerians about the ability of civilian leaders to govern themselves.

“The only other thing that I’m asking is: Why is it that each time there is this suspension of a governor, a military person is put back in place?” he asked.

“Do we miss military rule or are we suggesting that civilians are incapable of governing themselves? “Obasanjo did it twice, in fact, thrice, and we have it again. What’s the logic? This is why, in the first place, this whole imposition of a state of emergency should be avoided.

“Since the constitution doesn’t say you can only pick this or that person, the president is free to do so, but it’s also sending a funny signal that civilians can’t do the job themselves.

“That’s not a good one. That’s why civilians themselves should be more responsible. Elected individuals should behave themselves and not carry on as if it’s a holiday and that they can do as they wish because they are sending the wrong signal to society.”

On March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the protracted political crisis and vandalisation of oil facilities.

The president also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, the state governor; Ngozi Odu, his deputy; and members of the state assembly. Tinubu nominated IbokEte Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

On March 20, the Senate and the House of Representatives controversially ratified Tinubu’s request for the emergency rule. The presidency had said that the decision was to prevent further escalation of the political crisis in the South-south state. Several stakeholders, including the South-south governors’ forum, have condemned the emergency rule in the state.

