Military airstrikes kill terrorists in 4 gun trucks in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said air interdiction missions undertaken at targeted locations in Borno State, resulted in the killing of terrorists in four gun trucks. In a statement yesterday, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the two airstrikes (November 8 and 11) led to the killing of terrorists taking cover at Ajigin and Banki Junction areas in the state.

The NAF said: “In efforts aimed at clearing the remnant of terrorists coming to terms that their efforts at causing mayhem and disunity among law-abiding Nigerians are efforts in futility, air interdiction missions were conducted on their enclaves situated at 1.9km South of Ajigin on November 8.

“The terrorists, who had hidden 4 gun trucks under thick shrubs, had earlier perfected plans to attack friendly troops’ location around Damboa and Wajiroko. During the airstrike, three of the gun trucks were struck, as evidenced by the thick black smoke and fire from the trucks after the strike, while the last gun truck was observed fleeing the scene of the strike.

“The truck was subsequently tailed for about 26km and thereafter disappeared under a tree. The truck was subsequently struck and observed to be on fire with no sign of movement at the location.

“The destruction of the four gun trucks, along with the occupants, effectively degraded the capability of the terrorists to attack friendly forces and locals within the area.”

“Air interdiction missions were also conducted at a location 7km East of Banki Junction on 11 November 2023. The location was a well-known terrorists’ enclave hitherto deserted but suddenly active with high terrorists’ activities and used as a logistics storage area and staging area to attack troops’ locations at Bank Junction.”

It added: “The need to attack the location thus became necessary. Accordingly, NAF aircraft were scrambled to interdict the location. The aftermath of the strike revealed the destruction of the location with the logistics sites on fire.

“In an apparent display of desperation, confusion at a loss on why thand ey have continually been on the receiving end of the military, the terrorists have continued to feel the firepower of both the air and ground forces.

“Indeed, the inability of these terrorists to move freely and at will is also attributed to the effectiveness of the operational jointness exhibited, especially by the air and ground troops, which should be commended.”