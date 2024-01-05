Military Airstrikes Kill ISWAP Leader, Others In Borno

During a significant attack in the northeast of Borno State, the Nigerian military on Thursday killed, the Nigerian leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ba’a Shuwa and scores of his fighters.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency specialist and security analyst in Lake Chad made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday via X.

ISWAP Leader of the Nigerian Wylayat, Lake Chad, Kwalfarji, Timbuktu Farouq, and Sambisa Mantika, according to Zagazola, is Ba’a Shuwa.

He claims that Shuwa commanded terrorists in Chiralia, Markas Kauwa, Abirma, Buk, Abulam, Dusula, Abbagajiri, Gorgore, and numerous other camps inside the Timbuktu and Alagarno axis in the South of Borno. Shuwa was appointed in 2021 following the suicide of Abubakar Shekau.

READ ALSO:

According to the security expert, Ba’a Shuwa and many of his fighters were killed in the devastating airstrikes that occurred on January 2, 2024, at Kwatan Dilla in the Abadam LGA of Borno State.

He continued by saying that footage showing scores of disarming hostile elements and equipment was shown in the exploitation that followed the strike.

The security expert also listed a few of the senior commanding officers of Shuwa, namely Abou Ibrahim, Mallam Abubakar, Abou Aisha, Rawana, Ba’a Idirisa, Khaid Hanzala, and Abou Khalid, who was in charge of the most recent attack on the electrical towers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Attacks, ambushes, and IED/mine incidents directed against Damboa highways, Damaturu-Maiduguri, Askira, Buratai, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gaidam, and other areas of Borno and Yobe States are primarily the fault of Ba’a Shuwa and his terrorist groups.