New Telegraph

March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Military Airstrikes Kill…

Military Airstrikes Kill 3 Top ISWAP Commanders, Over 80 Others

The Defence Headquarters has said that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated three notorious commanders, known as Abacha, Bakura and Ba- bangida as well as 22 other jihadists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who made this known while giving update on operations of the armed forces yesterday in Abuja, added that the airstrike was in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buba said the air strike was conducted on Feb. 19, af- ter the terrorists were trailed to a remote village at Arinna Woje.

Read Previous

Five Dead, 4 Injured in Another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash
Read Next

Swelling National Anger Calls for Concern –Nwala