Military Airstrikes Kill 3 Top ISWAP Commanders, Over 80 Others

The Defence Headquarters has said that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated three notorious commanders, known as Abacha, Bakura and Ba- bangida as well as 22 other jihadists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who made this known while giving update on operations of the armed forces yesterday in Abuja, added that the airstrike was in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buba said the air strike was conducted on Feb. 19, af- ter the terrorists were trailed to a remote village at Arinna Woje.