Military Air Strikes Kill Dozens Of Terrorists In Katsina, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said the Air Component of Operations Hadarin Daji and Hadin Kai have in different air interdictions, killed dozens of terrorists in Katsina and Borno over the weekend. The Director, Public Relations and Information (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Gabkwet said the streak of successful airstrikes denied terrorists freedom of movement aimed at targeting soft targets, especially innocent civilians.

He said that one of such strikes were carried out on April 5, at a terrorist enclave located in the North West of Yartsamiya Village in Dan- musa Local Government Area of Katsina State. According to him, a set of 11 armed terrorists were sighted moving toward a mountainous area at the location. “Soon after, two separate sets of terrorists joined the first set of terrorists, and all were observed heading toward the same direction toward the mountainous high ground. “The need not to let the opportunity of neutralising the terrorists thus became imperative.

“Subsequently, the terrorists were effectively engaged by NAF aircraft in several passes with several neutralised and the few survivors scampering in disarray,” he said. Gabkwet said the air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai had in the early hours of Saturday at Grazah in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, also yielded the requisite outcome. He said the previous intelligence had revealed that Grazah, previously known as a hideout for terrorists, was converted into a logistics storage hub and an area for fabricating their Improvised Explosive Devices and other ammunition.