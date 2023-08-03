Military Action Last Option For Niger Coup – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said the proposed military actions being considered by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is the last option against the juntas who have taken over the government in the Republic of Niger.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau who made this known while speaking at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja said the Nigerian military cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria have not received any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, adding that the appropriate actions would be taken after a two-day extraordinary meeting currently going on in the nation’s capital.

According to him, the mandate to proceed on such a mission must come from the authority of heads of state and governments of member states of ECOWAS.

He said, “The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, against the Military Junta in Niger.

“It’s no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through unconstitutional means.

“In reaction to this illegal takeover of government, the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis.

“Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the Government of the Republic of Niger to constitutional order.

“At the moment, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is currently holding an extraordinary meeting in Abuja to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Niger and submit their plans to the committee of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.