Military Action In Niger: Group Accuses FG Of Planning To Derail Nigeria’s Democracy

A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has alleged that the Federal Government has covertly activated war against the military junta in Niger to accord the government international legitimacy.

The group in a statement signed by its Director General, Mr Bukky Adeniyi, accused President Bola Tinubu-led administration of doing the bidding of the United States and France on the Niger crisis.

It said that the US prospect for uranium in Niger and the need to protect a subsisting US drone that has gulped well over $100 million built therein is the cost required to legitimise Tinubu’s government.

According to the group, Nigerians need be weary of Tinubu now more than ever, owing to his desperation for war with Niger which they claimed is at the behest of foreign powers.

It said, “We received some intelligence last week but refused to share it because it was too heavy. Now that Bola Tinubu has declared war on Niger through ECOWAS, we think it’s time to share it.

“After the coup in Niger broke out, Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris, asked Tinubu to use ECOWAS to restore Bazoum because the US had invested over $100 million in building a drone base in Niger and didn’t want to lose access to it.

“Also, aside from France which buys Uranium from Niger the US which currently gets 14% of its Uranium from Russia is shopping for a replacement and has its gaze fixed on Niger to fill the likely gap.

“The planned trade-off of Niger via declaration of war by Tinubu through the ECOWAS was said to have been hatched with USA Vice President Kamala Harris, to prevent the likely backlash the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) ruling in his favour might have.

“Tinubu asked for something in return from Kamala Harris. He asked that they give him international legitimacy after the court declares him President.

“He knows there will be protests afterwards but he doesn’t want an EndSARs publicity.

“He wants the US to back him and not let the international media report it as they did during ENDSARS and Bring-Back-Our-Girls.

“So an agreement was reached last week that if Tinubu protects US and French interests in Niger and the US and EU will back his government no matter what he does.”

The group declared that Tinubu commenced acting the scripts a day after the secret plot was hatched. “The following day Tinubu wrote to the Senate to mobilise the army. It failed.

“Now he has asked the ECOWAS commission to declare mobilisation, so it won’t look like it’s coming from him.

“But the plan is to secretly deploy Nigeria’s military equipment and send soldiers not as Nigerian army but as private contractors.

“The arrangements have already been made and the US and France are going to fund it.

Adeniyi said that Tinubu at the height of his at-all-cost mien, chose to prosecute the war against Niger not minding the detest expressed for the move by the northern senators whose votes he fought so hard to get.

“It is because he doesn’t need them anymore. Once he can win back Niger for the US and France, he’s free to do anything in Nigeria and no one will care.

“He can even kill all the protesters and you won’t see it in the international news.”

FOWN cited past Chile, Indonesia and Chad leaders who tread the same path Tinubu currently treads, adding that Nigerians are battle ready to resist the devilish stance.

“Just Google Augusto Pinochet of Chile, Suharto of Indonesia who killed over 1 million people in Indonesia with US support, or Ferdinand Marcos. Or even more recently look at Chad.

“What Tinubu is trying to do is to gain the approval of the West to completely take over Nigeria, kill Nigerians and plunder the nation dry while having the unconditional support of the almighty United States, but Nigerians won’t take this lying low”.