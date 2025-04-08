Militants Kill 3 Traders In Fresh Benue Attack

Share

Gunmen said to be herdsmen and Jukun militants have reportedly killed three fish traders from the Ukemberagya area of Gaambe-Tiev in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The traders consisting of two men and a woman said to have been attacked on their way to the Zebo Market in the neighbouring Taraba State on Friday were reportedly declared missing on Sunday after they were seen.

A community leader Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the incident, said mutilated bodies of the traders were found on Sunday on the sand dunes of River Benue near the market by a combined team of soldiers, police and the locals.

He said: “Zebo Market is located within a Jukun settlement in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.”

Anawa named the deceased as Mr. Iorvor Akuu and Mr. Dada Ugee from Chembe village, as well as Mrs. Iorngurum Jato from Tse Igbur.

The victims have all been buried at their various homes. Police spokeswoman Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the incident as of the time of filing this report.

