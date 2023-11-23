Mild Sell-off Drags All-share Index Down By 9bps

The bears dominated the domestic bourse on Wednesday as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 0.09 per cent to settle at 71,003.98 points.

The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by selloffs in MTNN (-0.63%) alongside DANG- SUGAR (-1.64%) and UBA (-0.24%). Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 38.54 per cent while the market capitalization lost N34.46 billion to close at N39.05 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 12.8 percent to 428.44 million units, valued at N7.37 billion, and exchanged in 6,677 deals. VERITASKAP was the most traded stock by volume at 62.08 million units, while MTNN was the most traded stock by value at N2.81 billion.

Performance across sectors was mixed, as the Consumer Goods (-0.2%) and Industrial Goods (-0.1%) in- dices recorded losses, while the Insurance (+0.8%) and Banking (+0.2%) indices gained. Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas index remained unchanged.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.3x), as 35 tickers gained relative to 15 losers. DAARCOMM (+10.0%) and RTBRISCOE (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while CILEASING (-7.6%) and PRESTIGE (-7.6%) recorded the highest losses of the day.