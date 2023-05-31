Milan To Hold Talk On Mike Maignan Contract Renewal

AC Milan will soon hold talks to tie down goalkeeper, Mike Maignan to a new deal till the summer of 2028. Maignan is really fond of Milan and that is reciprocated by the fans. To make sure that Maignan feels satisfied from an economic perspective, the club and Maignan’s agent will soon hold talks over a renewal.

The current idea is to make sure that he extends his deal till the summer of 2028. His wages are expected to grow by at least 30 per cent and he will go from earning €2.8 million per season to earning €4 million. Talks will begin soon, with the player expected to be the second-highest-paid player at Milan behind Rafael Leão.