Milan Target Another Big Win In Lazio Test

SS Lazio will host AC Milan in a high-profile Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night as both sides continue their push for European qualification.

Lazio head into the encounter buoyed by a hard-fought 2-1 victory over US Sassuolo earlier in the week, a result that provided a vital boost for the capital club.

However, the win has done little to ease the pressure on manager Maurizio Sarri, whose side has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

The former Chelsea FC boss has seen his team win only two of their last 10 matches across all competitions within 90 minutes, leaving Lazio stuck in mid-table and facing an uphill battle in the race for a European spot next season. Lazio’s preparations for Sunday’s showdown have also been disrupted by injuries.

Midfielder Danilo Cataldi is ruled out after suffering a calf injury in the win over Sassuolo, while Nicolo Rovella remains sidelined following another injury setback earlier this month.

Defender Samuel Gigot has yet to feature this season and is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign, while veteran attacker Pedro Rodriguez could see more minutes after returning from a recent muscle issue.

AC Milan, meanwhile, travel to Rome in confident mood following their narrow 1-0 victory over city rivals Inter Milan in the Milan derby last weekend.

The win strengthened Milan’s push for a top two finish as manager Massimiliano Allegri continues to guide the Rossoneri through an impressive campaign. Although dethroning Inter at the top of the standings remains a difficult task, Milan are well placed to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

The visitors have been one of the most consistent sides in the league this season, losing only two of their 28 Serie A matches so far. Milan have also been formidable away from home, collecting 32 points from 14 league games on their travels.

However, Allegri will be without midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is still recovering after surgery for a fractured jaw, while Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez remains sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.

Defender Pervis Estupinan, who scored the winning goal in last weekend’s derby, is expected to keep his place at left-back, while veteran midfielder Luka Modric continues to impress in his debut season at the San Siro.

History also favours Milan in the fixture after they secured a 1-0 victory when the two sides last met in November at the San Siro.

Lazio’s struggles at home could also be a concern for Sarri, with the capital club winning only two of their last nine matches at the Stadio Olimpico and failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their home games this year.

With Milan in strong form and Lazio seeking consistency, Sunday’s clash promises to be a crucial encounter in the race for European qualification.