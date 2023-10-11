Milan Still Waiting For Breakthrough Of Two Summer Arrivals

AC Milan’s summer signings has been considered a success so far as the Rossoneri are first in the standings with 21/24 points. They are still waiting on two breakthroughs, though, as Carlo Pellegatti highlights.

The Rossoneri moved to the top of the standings thanks to their dramatic 1-0 win against Genoa. The new signing Christian Pulisic scored the winner in the 87th minute, assisted by Yunus Musah who also arrived at the club this summer.

The well-known journalist Carlo Pellegatti spoke about the success of the summer signings so far. He stated that two of them are still waiting for their proper breakthrough, though.

“We now await the growth of Okafor and Chukwueze, who are showing positive signs of improvement. I await, with great confidence, especially the breakthrough “Chucky”, who must find the consistency, fundamental for his definitive explosion.

“I like his liveliness and his imagination. I want to surprise you with a statistic which certifies his desire to follow the coach’s tactical orders. The Nigerian has won more defensive duels than last season, at Villarreal, on average” he stated.

Noah Okafor was forced to leave the Switzerland camp after a minor car accident, causing a cut to his eyebrow.

He will return to Milan in the coming days and will also be available against Juventus after the break.