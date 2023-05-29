New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
Milan Secure Top-Four With An Away Win Against Juventus

on Sunday Milan cemented their place in Serie A’s top-four with a gutsy win away to Juventus.

Icon: Juventus

Juventus:0

Icon: Milan

Milan:1

Full time

Scorers: Giroud 40′

While Juve played well from the first whistle, Milan slowly grew into the game, and so did their threat on the counter.

Their efforts on the break were rewarded minutes before the half-time whistle, as Olivier Giroud headed home in acrobatic style to snatch Milan the lead.

The hosts made a flurry of substitutions late in the second half as they pushed for an equaliser, but the Rossoneri appeared keen on holding on to collect all three points.

Solidity was what Milan would need in the face of waves of late Juve pressure, holding on to snatch the victory away from home and secure a place in the Champions League next season.

On the flip-side, Juventus can still sneak into a European place on the final day of the Serie A campaign after their points deduction knocked the Bianconeri outside last week.

