Milan, Roma Poised For Serie A Showdown

Two of Italy’s big- gest clubs, AC Milan and AS Roma, will face off in a crucial Serie A clash on Sunday. AC Milan have shown flashes of their old resilience since the return of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach over the summer. The Italian tactician, who previously led the Rossoneri to Serie A glory, has placed emphasis on defensive solidity and discipline. However, Milan’s recent form has left fans frustrated.

They were held to a 2-2 draw by winless Pisa at home last weekend before settling for a 1-1 stalemate with Atalanta in Bergamo in midweek. Those back-to-back draws have slowed their momentum in the race for the Scudetto. Allegri’s men will be desperate to re- turn to winning ways in front of their home crowd, but injuries could prove a major hurdle.

Roma, meanwhile, have been quietly ef- fective under Gian Piero Gasperini, who took charge last sum- mer. Known for his attacking philosophy, the former Atalanta boss has had to adapt, focusing more on effi- ciency than flamboy- ance so far this season. The Giallorossi currently sit second in the Serie A standings, level on points with defending champions Napoli but behind on goal difference.

Their 2-1 midweek victory over Parma at the Stadio Olimpico maintained their impressive run of form and underlined their title credentials. While Roma have not been as free-flowing as many expected under Gasperini, their ability to grind out results has made them one of the most consistent sides in Italy this season. Milan could be without star striker Santiago Gimenez, who picked up a knock in the draw with Atalanta. The Mexican forward faces a late fitness test ahead of Sunday’s encounter