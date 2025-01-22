Milan Rejects Betis’ Loan Offer For Chukwueze

Share

AC Milan have turned down a loan bid from Spanish club Real Betis for Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze, who joined Milan from Villarreal last summer, has struggled to secure a regular starting spot. Despite previously declining a move to the Saudi Pro League, the 24-year-old now faces the prospect of a return to La Liga.

Real Betis approached Milan yesterday with a loan proposal, but the Serie A giants swiftly rejected the offer, as it fell short of their valuation of the Nigerian international.

The former Golden Eaglets have also been lined with Premier League sides including Everton and Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Milan coach Sergio Conceição is ready to part ways with the winger.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, the Portuguese tactician would not oppose Chukwueze’s departure from Milan, as the manager appears to have excluded him from his tactical plans.

The report also suggests that Conceição is frustrated with his squad’s performances in Serie A this season and is calling for reinforcements, with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reportedly on his radar.

