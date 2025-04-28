New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
Milan Ready To Offload Chukwueze In Summer

Serie A giants, AC Milan, will listen to offers for their Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, this summer. Chukwueze, according to reports is no longer in AC Milan’s plans for next season.

The 25-year-old has struggled to impress since arriving at the San Siro from Spanish club Villarreal three years ago. The Nigeria international was close to joining Premier League club, Fulham in January.

Chukwueze also turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia last summer. Clubs in the Premier League, LaLiga and Saudi Arabia are still interested in the pacy winger. He has scored thrice in 24 league appearances for AC Milan this season.

