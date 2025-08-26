Milan Ready To Let Chukwueze Go

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze might be on his way out of AC Milan before the summer transfer window closes. Club director Igli Tare has confirmed that the 26-year-old could still leave, as the team looks at possible changes to the squad.

Chukwueze joined Milan from Villarreal two years ago but has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting eleven. He was close to signing with Fulham back in January and is now being linked with the London club again, along with Spanish side Real Betis. “There’s a chance Chukwueze and Musah could leave this summer.

We’re still considering what’s best for everyone,” Tare told Italian outlet Soy Calcio. Chukwueze featured briefly over the weekend, playing just 26 minutes in Milan’s 2-1 loss to Cremonese. Since joining the Italian club, he has scored four goals in 51 league games. His future remains uncertain, but it’s clear Milan are open to offers.