Milan Outcast Ballo-Toure, Have Three Other Proposals To Choose Between

Fode Bllo-Toure is just one step away from leaving AC Milan on a permanent basis, having attracted the interest of several clubs in the market.
New Telegraph gathered that In fact, the left-back has three concrete proposals on the table.
Bllo-Toure is expected to leave Milan this summer after two seasons with minimal playing time. The Rossoneri believe he isn’t good enough to be Theo Hernandez’s deputy and would also like an Italian, which is beneficial for the UEFA squad rules.
READ ALSO:
- AC Milan Complete Deal For Prodigious La Liga Winger
- AC Milan Make Contact With Wolves Outcast Adama
- AC Milan up to third in Serie A with win over Juventus
Ballo-Toure has concrete offers on the table from Bologna, Fulham and Nice. He’s currently evaluating them all and will join the club where he will get the most playing time.
Milan are keen on offloading him as soon as possible, ready to open talks with Basel over their left-back Riccardo Calafiori. He’s young, Italian and also wouldn’t cost a fortune for the Rossoneri. In short, he could be perfect.