Share

AC Milan are set to battle Serie A rivals Napoli for the services of Liverpool’s unwanted striker, Darwin Nunez.

A report by Gazzetto Dello Sport has linked the Rossoneri with a move for the Uruguayan, as they look to bring in a “No.9 capable of guaranteeing goals”.

This sets up a potential transfer battle between Milan and Napoli, as Antonio Conte is rumoured to be a fan of the player, and is adamant that he should make the switch to Naples.

Share