Milan Municipality To Appeal San Siro Restriction Decision

The administrative authority, Milan Municipality has revealed its intention to file an appeal against the limitations placed on the recently proposed San Siro project.

The construction of a contemporary stadium in place of San Siro was the joint project of AC Milan and Inter Milan that began in 2019.

Due to the current location’s historical and cultural significance, a restriction set by the city’s superintendence prevented its demolition.

The decision was affirmed by the Lombardy Regional Commission for Cultural Heritage. The two clubs’ scheme was dealt a fatal blow by this.

READ ALSO:

Milan and Inter have since collaborated on other projects. The Rossoneri chose the San Donato location as their new home, while the Nerazzurri intend to construct their new stadium in Rozzano.

Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, is still working to bring the San Siro project back to life and keep the two clubs inside the city limits.

Thus, the Milan municipality has chosen to file an appeal with the TAR (regional administrative court) against the restriction decision.

The town decided today on a motion to submit an appeal with the goal of voiding the restriction order, as the source indicates.

According to the council, only 70 years after the stadium’s founding is it legally feasible to conduct a thorough assessment of its cultural significance. In the instance of San Siro, this would happen in 2025.