Milan Make Shock Move For Boniface

S uper Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, is edging closer to a highprofile move to Italian giants AC Milan after the forward reportedly agreed personal terms with the Serie A side.

Reports indicate that his club, Bayer Leverkusen, have also reached an agreement with the former Serie A champions over the forward’s transfer. Renowned football transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Bayer Leverkusen has accepted AC Milan’s terms, with the deal likely structured as a loan with an option to buy.

The agreed price is said to be around £30 million. Boniface, who burst onto the scene with impressive performances, lost his regular place in Leverkusen’s starting lineup last season due to an injury that sidelined him for most of the campaign.

Since returning to fitness, his future at the club has remained uncertain, especially with the arrival of a new manager. Despite his earlier insistence on staying to fight for his place, the possibility of joining AC Milan, one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, appears to be gaining momentum.