Milan Make Giroud Goalkeeper After Genoa Heroics

Milan striker, Olivier Giroud performed some outrageous goalkeeping heroics during the Rossoneri’s 1-0 win over Genoa and he spoke about the experience after the game.

The Frenchman stepped between the sticks after Mike Maignan’s sending off late in stoppage time but due to the time taken during stoppage time, the game went on beyond 100 minutes.

Giroud made a terrific last-ditch save to keep Milan ahead and played a vital role in gaining three points for the side.

Milan went top of the table after the win, as Inter had failed to beat Bologna earlier in the day. Stefano Pioli’s side are two points clear of the Nerazzurri.

Giroud was asked about goalkeeping in an interview with News Men and he said: "I thought it was better to go towards the ball because I didn't know if Calabria was the would have taken the action. I took courage, I went in front of the ball and I didn't think I would experience this type of emotion on this side of the goal. It is very important to have made this save."

He was asked about why he thought about going in goal and the Frenchman stated: “I was perhaps the tallest in the team, Thiaw was there but we needed him for defensive duels. I went to goal, I liked it as a child and I experienced a special emotion when I made the save, almost like a goal.”