Serie A giants AC Milan are desperate to beat their rivals Juventus to the transfer of Super Eagles star Victor Boniface when the summer transfer window opens. Boniface has attracted interest from many clubs but series sides including Juventus and Napoli are willing to snap up the forward.

Reports from Italy suggested that Milan are ready to break the bank and meet the €50 million price tag Leverkusen placed on the striker The Nigerian International, who joined the German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last summer from the Belgian side Union Gillaloise, has just recovered from an injury. Boniface is Milan’s secondary target if they fail to get their original target Zirkzee.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is a long-time Milan target, given that the Serie A giants already tried to sign him from Union St Gilloise but failed to reach an agreement with the striker’s entourage, seeing Bayer pay over €20m to secure the striker’s signature in 2023.