Milan, Inter Favoured To Secure Serie A Victories

AC Milan will be hoping to continue their impressive home form when they welcome Lecce to the San Siro, while Inter Milan travel to the Dacia Arena to face Udinese as they aim to protect their place at the top of the Serie A table he clash in confident mood.

The Rossoneri have been very strong at home this season, scoring an average of 2.5 goals per game and keeping clean sheets in half of their matches.

Their solid record in front of their fans makes them clear favourites against a Lecce side that has struggled on this ground in recent year Milan’s defence is also expected to receive a boost with the return of Strahinja Pavlovic.

His availability should help steady a backline that has conceded just 0.75 goals per home match. Although January signing Niclas Fullkrug is unavailable, Milan still carry plenty of attacking threat.

Their expected goals figure of 1.95 at home shows how often they create good chances in the final third. Lecce, on the other hand, arrive in Milan in search of answers.

The Giallorossi have lost their last four matches at the San Siro and have managed to win only 25 per cent of their away games this season. Their attacking struggles are clear, with just 0.5 goals scored per match on the road.

There is some good news for Lecce, as Lameck Banda and Yiber Ramadani return from suspension and are available for selection.

However, defender Kialonda Gaspar will still be missing as he continues to serve his ban. Lecce’s defensive record away from home has also been poor, conceding an average of 1.25 goals per match, which could spell trouble against Milan’s strong attack. History further favours the hosts.

Milan have dominated this fixture, winning 11 of the 16 meetings between both sides, with five draws. Lecce have never beaten the Rossoneri, and many of their previous encounters have produced goals, with nearly two-thirds ending with three or more goals.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan will be looking to maintain their grip on first place when they visit Udinese. The Nerazzurri head into the match in far better shape than their hosts and are expected to continue their fine form away from home.

Udinese will be without Nicolo Zaniolo, who begins a suspension, but have no fresh injury worries following their entertaining 2–2 draw with Pisa.

Despite that result, their season has been marked by inconsistency. They average just 1.10 points per game and score around one goal per match, whether at home or away.

Defensively, they have also struggled, conceding 1.70 goals per game and keeping clean sheets in only 20 per cent of their matches. Inter, by contrast, continue to show the qualities of a title-chasing side.

Under Cristian Chivu, they are unbeaten in their last five matches and average 2.30 points per game. Their away record has been especially strong, with 2.60 points per game and just 0.40 goals conceded on the road.

Inter have also scored in every away match this season and continue to create chances regularly. Past meetings also point in Inter’s favour.

The Milan giants have won 25 of the 37 matches played between both sides, underlining their dominance in the fixture.