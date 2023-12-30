Milan Have Much To Fear As Sassuolo Come Knocking

Milan are preparing to host an out-of-form Sassuolo at San Siro this evening, but history proves that the Neroverdi cannot be underestimated.

The Rossoneri have won three of their last five league matches, losing just once in that run, and have started to rediscover their consistency after a difficult spell.

Their 2-2 draw with relegation candidates Salernitana before Christmas did little to generate confidence, however.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have struggled to show much of note in their last five Serie A matches, winning just once.

Alessio Dionisi’s side suffered losses to Roma, Cagliari and Genoa, looking uncharacteristically poor.

Stefano Pioli’s side shouldn’t underestimate their guests this evening, with history showing that the Neroverdi are perfectly capable of causing drama at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Sassuolo have visited San Siro 11 times in the past, winning four times and drawing twice. They’ve outscored Milan across these games, netting 19 goals to 17.

When the Reggio-Emilia outfit visited last term, they flew to a thrilling 5-2 victory, and they’ve not lost away to the Rossoneri since March 2019.

Sassuolo’s talismanic winger Domenico Berardi particularly enjoys playing against Milan, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 18 league matches against the club.

In the 2013-14 term, he netted four goals when Sassuolo hosted the Milanese club, and a year later he netted a hattrick in the same fixture.