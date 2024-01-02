Milan Facing New Challenges In Quest To Stuttgart Star

Milan won’t give up the chase for Serhou Guirassy even though he has been called up for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and will miss at least the entire month of January.

However, the deal has gotten more complicated due to a pair of factors, Calciomercato informs.

The cancellation of the Decreto Crescita limits their firepower, making it harder to match his €4M request.

They’d have to pay a couple more million per year than anticipated when they first started pursuing him.

Guirassy isn’t completely opposed to leaving Stuttgart in January to join Milan or another top team, but he wouldn’t mind staying put to continue his terrific season either.

There might be more landing spots in the summer, especially if he keeps up his stellar scoring average. A few Premier League sides are lurking.

The Rossoneri might reach out to the Bundesliga outfit to inquire about dividing the €17M release clause into instalments, even if it could cost them more money.

Despite the insistent buzz, it doesn’t look like the deal will materialize in January, and their need for a better striker has abated with Luka Jovic faring better as of late. Considering his previous seasons, there’s a non-zero chance it’s a flash in the pan.

If they were truly so interested, they would have probably already acted on it. They should postpone their search for a new go-to no.9 to the summer when they’ll have more room to manoeuvre, and focus on other necessities for now.