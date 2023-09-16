Milan Derby, Everton, Arsenal Match Live on DStv, GOtv

Action will resume in all European football leagues this weekend with some big and interesting fixtures lined up in the Premier League, Serie A and Spanish Laliga.

The biggest match of the lot will take place at the San Siro Stadium, where Inter Milan will host AC Milan in the Milan derby. Both teams will have their perfect record on the line, having won their opening three matches of the season.

Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, will hope to have his first appearance in the famous derby for the Rossoneri on Saturday. The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 1 (DStv ch 209 and GOtv ch 63), at 5pm.

On Sunday, Arsenal will be the guests of Everton at Goodison Park. Everton are yet to win a match in the league this season, while Arsenal have 10 points from possible 12.

Goodison has not been a good hunting ground for Arsenal in recent years. The Gunners lost in five of their last seven visits to the stadium. Their last victory on the ground came in a 5-2 victory in October 2017.

The action will be live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66), at 4:30pm.