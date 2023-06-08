New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Milan Captain, Calabria Reacts To Maldini’s Sack

Former Milan Captain, Calabria has reacted as the club confirmed Maldini’s departure.

The club made this known in a statement issued via its official website on Thursday, June 8 and one is expected to follow for Massara too, meaning the club are now without a Technical Director and a Sporting Director.

We attempted to break down how things went from a position where Maldini had autonomy in the transfer market to all of a sudden losing all the trust of Gerry Cardinale in a feature published on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the players continue to give their reaction to the news that Maldini and Massara have left, which is understandable given that they were very close to the squad and were at the training ground almost every day.

Calabria put out a post on his Instagram profile thanking the duo, stating: “Paolo and Ricky thank you for what you have done in these years and for the journey we have taken together and the goals we have achieved.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to work with people like you. Wishing you all the best and the best in life.”

