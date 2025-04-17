Milan, Bournemouth In Transfer Battle For Eagles Goalie

Share

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is attracting big interest from two European clubs, AC Milan and Bournemouth, as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Udinese, has impressed in Serie A this season with several top performances, earning him a spot as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Premier League side Bournemouth are reported to have already made a ₤13 million (about N23 billion) offer for the 24-year-old, as they look to strengthen their team for the 2025/26 season. Italian giants AC Milan are also back in the race.

They tried to sign Okoye in 2023 but couldn’t seal the deal. Now, with his rising form, they are watching the situation closely.

Okoye’s current contract with Udinese runs until 2028, so the club may only let him go if the price is right. If the move happens, Okoye could be joining fellow Such.

