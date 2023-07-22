Milan Agress €28m Deal For Chukwueze

Italian Serie A top guns, AC Milan are making key progress in their move for Super Eagles and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. After the closing of the deal that will bring Noah Okafor to Milan, Calciomerca- to.com report that Chukwueze is now set to cross the finish line as well after a new round of talks between the management and their Villarreal counterparts today.

An agreement has in fact been reached on the basis of €25m as a fixed fee plus bonuses to reach €28m in total, with a five-year contract ready for the player. Only final last details are missing, but it is expected to be done over the weekend.

Once the definitive documentation for the transfer of Okafor from Salzburg has been arranged and completed, it will be time to do the same for Chukwueze. Monday will be day for closing and Stefano Pioli looks set to get the right winger that he identified as the number one target at the start of the window.