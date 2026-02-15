The Winter Olympics athletes‘ village in Milan has reportedly run out of condoms just three days into the Games after organisers cut the supply from 300,000 to only 10,000.

Traditionally provided to promote safe sex and sexual health, the contraceptives were handed out with the message “Health first: prevention and common sense, featuring the Lombardy region’s symbol on the packets.

Despite the initiative, the limited stock quickly ran dry. An anonymous athlete told Italian newspaper La Stampa: “The supplies sold out in just three days.

They promised more would arrive, but who knows when.” For comparison, athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics received 300,000 condoms, enough for two per athlete per day.

The Milan village, Cortina d’Ampezzo, is a temporary residential complex with 1,400 beds across modular units connected by communal pathways. Privacy is limited, though a dimly lit relaxation room with music is available for meditation.

Some athletes, including Team Canada, have reportedly moved to five-star hotels outside the village for more comfort.

The shortage highlights a major planning gap as the Games progress, leaving athletes to wait for promised restocks amid limited private space