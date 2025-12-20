Mikel, Yakubu Tip Morocco For AFCON Glory

Two former Super Eagles stars, Mikel Obi and Yakubu Aiyegbeni, have both tipped the host of 35th Africa Cup of Nations starting this weekend, Morocco, to lift their second title after winning the AFCON last in 1976, defeating Guinea in the final.

In as much as they feel Nigeria also have a chance in the tournament, they both agreed that the host team was a step ahead of others.

The Atlas Lion on Thursday defeated Jordan 3-2 to lift the FIFA Arab Cup and will be boosted by that performance and would be targeting the trophy especially playing on home soil.

Mikel and Aiyegbeni however said the performances of the Super Eagles does not give the fans the confidence. “We are still living and playing small football,” Aiyegbeni, the former Portsmouth of England striker said. “If we can change that we will be fine.

Cote d’voire getting to the AFCON, they score a goal. We need to win three games and it gets tougher. If we win it’s still a struggle.”

On his part, Mikel Obi said the failure of the team qualify for the World Cup might come back to haunt them.

He added: “It’s tough when you don’t qualify for the World Cup it’s because you didn’t beat those eight teams. This is the reason why you are not there.

I hope to see us winning but I hope to see us doing it and I don’t know if we are rather than us. A lot of teams can beat their hands on their chest and say we have a chance. It’s a very interesting one but we hope Nigeria can do it.”