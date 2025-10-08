Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has insisted that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging the players to take responsibility and fight for the nation’s pride.

New Telegraph reports that with two matches left to play, the Eagles sit third in Group C, three points behind leaders South Africa and the Benin Republic.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will be guests of Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on Friday, October 10.

The Super Eagles will round up their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against the Benin Republic next Tuesday, October 14.

Speaking on his ObiOne Podcast, the former Chelsea midfielder described Nigeria’s campaign as hanging by a thread but said qualification remains achievable if the players approach the final games with unity and determination.

“It’s going to be a crime, an absolute crime, if Nigeria doesn’t make it to the World Cup again,” Mikel said. “We love our football too much. Our World Cup fate is in the players’ hands. They have to win these two games—no excuses.”

Mikel, who captained Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, admitted he still keeps close contact with many of the current squad members. He challenged them to show leadership and accountability both on and off the pitch.

“At this stage, every off-field problem goes out the window. It’s about the players now.

They must take responsibility and deliver. Nigerians are counting on them,” he said.