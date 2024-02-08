Mikel Snubs Kanu, Mahrez in EPL African XI

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has recently named his Premier League’s all-time African XI amid the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Super Eagles captain did not include the likes of Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu and former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the list. Surprisingly, Obi Mikel also didn’t even include his name in the list.

On his podcast, The Obi One, the retired footballer unveiled his Premier League’s all-time African XI.

He also posted it on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Here is Obi-Mikel’s Premier League’s all-time African XI (4-2-1-3): Édouard Mendy (GK); Celestine Babayaro (LB), Kolo Toure (CB), Lucas Radebe (CB), Lauren (RB); Michael Essien (CM), Yaya Toure (CM), Jay-Jay Okocha (CAM); Mohamed Salah (RW), Didier Drogba (CF) and Sadio Mane (LW).