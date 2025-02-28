Mikel Slams Carragher Over AFCON Disrespect

Share

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has strongly criticized ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for his dismissive comments about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian legend, who won the tournament in 2013, expressed his anger over Carragher’s remarks, which downplayed AFCON’s significance compared to the Euros and Copa America.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher voiced concerns that Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or could be hindered by Egypt’s absence from a “major tournament.”

His comments sparked immediate backlash, with Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge reminding him that AFCON is a prestigious competition featuring Egypt and many other top African teams.

However, Carragher scoffed in disbelief, implying that AFCON does not hold the same weight as other continental tournaments.

Mikel did not hold back in his reaction, blasting Carragher on the Obi One Podcast and questioning his authority to undermine a tournament that holds deep significance for millions across Africa.

“You can’t sit there and talk like that,” Mikel fumed. “We talk about inclusion in society, but how about inclusion in the world? We’re trying to change perceptions, but it doesn’t help when someone like you, with a massive following, sits on one of the biggest platforms in the world and makes comments like this.”

The former Chelsea midfielder, who played a key role in Nigeria’s AFCON triumph in 2013, took a direct jab at Carragher’s lack of international success.

“I don’t care what he says. I’ve played in it, I’ve won it. It’s not his f**king place to discredit the African Cup of Nations.

I am angry. He spent so many years playing for Liverpool and didn’t win the Premier League, yet he sits there week in, week out, telling people how to win the league.”

