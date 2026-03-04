Mikel Slams Arsenal Over Set-Piece Tricks

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has accused Arsenal F.C. of bending the rules with what he described as “illegal” corner routines.

The Nigerian International launched a strong criticism of the Gunners’ set-piece approach after their 2–1 win over Chelsea F.C.

Despite Arsenal moving five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Mikel claimed Mikel Arteta’s side were exploiting grey areas in the laws of the game and benefitting from what he sees as lenient officiating.

Mikel Slams ‘Illegal’ Set-Piece Routines

Speaking after Arsenal F.C.’s victory over Chelsea F.C. at the Emirates Stadium, John Obi Mikel offered a blunt assessment of the Gunners’ display.

“Arsenal, yes, they did win the game, but they were awful and horrible to watch. There was no creativity in the team. They were cheating,” he said.

🤬 ‘THEY ARE CHEATS’ Arsenal, the set piece masters? @mikel_john_obi is having none of it as he eviscerates the Gunners’ over reliance on dead ball situations. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1XiP8dFR65 — The Obi One Podcast (@obionepodcast) March 3, 2026

The former Chelsea midfielder took particular issue with Arsenal’s physicality at set-pieces, pointing to an incident where Declan Rice appeared to grapple with João Pedro inside the penalty area before a corner was delivered.

“Are you telling me those corner kicks are legal? Are you telling me Declan Rice grabbing João Pedro is legal?” Mikel asked.

He also criticised match officials, arguing that referees permit excessive pushing, holding and blocking before the ball is put into play. Under the current Laws of the Game, the ball is not considered in play until the corner is taken, limiting a referee’s ability to punish grappling beforehand, a grey area that has sparked growing debate.

Despite complaints from several managers, lawmakers at the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have indicated there are no immediate plans to revise corner-kick regulations, maintaining that the situation is “not getting worse.”

Arteta Responds To Set-Piece Criticism

Arsenal F.C.’s efficiency from dead-ball situations has become a hallmark of their title push under Mikel Arteta.

In their victory over Chelsea F.C., the Gunners struck twice from corners, first through a towering header by William Saliba, before Jurrien Timber converted from a delivery by Declan Rice.

The result restored Arsenal’s five-point cushion over Manchester City F.C. and brought their league tally to 16 goals from corners this season, equalling the Premier League’s single-season record.

After the match, Arteta stood by his team’s approach, stressing the value of set-pieces in closely contested games.

“They can be a nightmare to defend against,” he said. “When it’s live, and they are so aggressive, pushy, effective, difficult to handle, it’s very tough.”

While critics have branded the tactics as “dark arts,” supporters argue Arsenal are simply capitalising on every legal edge available. With the International Football Association Board opting not to amend the rules and the Gunners continuing to reap rewards from corners, the debate appears set to persist as the title race heats up.