Mikel Reiterates Call For NFF Board Sacking

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has once again called for the resignation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mikel described the consecutive World Cup misses as a “disaster” and insisted that the leadership of Nigerian football must take full responsibility for the chaotic campaign.

“It’s a hammer blow and I’ve said it so many times again, when you have a country as big as we do, over 300million people, the biggest country in Africa, and we’re not going to the World Cup (for a) second time in a row,” said the former Trabzonspor and Middlesbrough star.

“I’ve said it so many times that the FA, the people that are running the FA, they should all resign. They have to resign because it’s the second time it’s happened. “We have one of the best teams in Africa, and we’re not going to be in the World Cup. It’s a disaster. It’s a disaster.”

While the NFF has submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo players, Mikel insisted that administrative accountability is long overdue. “The people running the federation must step aside. The fans, the players, and the nation deserve better,” he added.