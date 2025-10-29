John Obi Mikel has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season, arguing that Mikel Arteta’s side possesses the “Best defence” in the league, something his former club, Chelsea, lacks.

Mikel based his prediction on Arsenal’s superior defensive record, having conceded just three goals after nine games, while Chelsea has already conceded 11 goals.

He was adamant that Chelsea could not challenge for the title with their current backline after their collapse against Sunderland.

Mikel Obi Slams Chelsea Defenders

“I’ve mentioned it so many times, we [Chelsea] just don’t have good enough defenders,” Mikel said on his Obi One Podcast.

The Chelsea legend was particularly critical of the centre-backs at Stamford Bridge, stating their quality is insufficient to secure silverware. “We can’t win the Premier League with those centre-backs.

“Now Arsenal have conceded just three goals in nine games, and we’ve said it so many times that if anyone can win the Premier League this season, it’s got to be Arsenal.

“They have the best team and the best squad.”

The Gunners currently sit four points clear at the top of the table, while Bournemouth surprisingly occupy second spot after major rivals Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool all suffered defeat over the weekend.