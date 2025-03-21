Mikel Obi Greatest Nigerian Footballer Of All Time – Odumodublvck

Share

Nigeria rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has sparked a debate with his latest opinion on Nigerian football.

Taking to his X page, the ‘Cast’ crooner boldly declared Mikel Obi as the greatest Nigerian footballer of all time, sparking debate among fans.

He wrote; “Mikel Obi is the greatest Nigerian footballer of all time.”

While some commenters agreed with him, many others disagreed and mentioned names like Rashidi Yekini, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and others as their greatest Nigerian footballers of all time.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that throughout his club career, Mikel Obi won multiple titles, including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and one Champions League with Chelsea.

On the international stage, he won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2016.

He was the African Footballer of the Year runner-up in 2013.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

