A former skipper of the Super Eagles, Mikel Obi, has stated that the pain of missing out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 finalists cannot be erased with a good performance at the forthcoming Africa Nations Cup.

Mikel noted that the Super Eagles disappointed millions of Nigerians by failing to book a ticket to feature at the 2026 World Cup finals billed for Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

He stressed that even if the Super Eagles go ahead to win the forthcoming AFCON trophy in Morocco, it can never be compared to the Mundial, which is the biggest stage in the round leather game. Mikel said: “I quite agree that after the World Cup disappointment we have to move on because we have a huge tournament coming up.

For me, I don’t think winning the AFCON will make us forget the huge set back of missing the World Cup. I don’t think so. “The average Nigerian want to see the country in the biggest stage competing with the big boys, the big countries playing in Europe.

That’s where we want to see Nigeria. We want to see our country with the best. The World Cup is where we should be. The World Cup is where we should be competing.

We have to win the nations cup but it is not enough as compensation. “It is sad but it has happened. It’s a shame that we will not see our good striker (Victor Osimhen) in his prime in the forth coming World Cup.”