Mikel Knocks Nigerian FA Over Unpaid Rio 2016 Flight Costs

Former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend, John Mikel Obi, has finally opened up on his long-standing dispute with Nigerian football authorities over the unpaid expenses he personally covered to ensure the national football team’s participation in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Speaking on his podcast, The Pickers, Mikel disclosed that he has not been refunded the money he spent to charter a flight for the Olympic football team to Brazil, a decision that ultimately helped Nigeria win a bronze medal at the Games.

Mikel, who was then a key player at Chelsea FC, said he sacrificed his club spot under manager Antonio Conte to represent Nigeria at the Olympics, an act that eventually led to his departure from the English Premier League and move to China.

“There was no money to pay for the flight. Nothing. The players were worried—it was their first time at a major tournament. I had to step in,” Mikel said.

“I funded the flight myself, thinking I would be reimbursed. But up till now, I haven’t received anything.

“I lost my place at Chelsea because I chose to captain Nigeria at the Olympics,” Mikel stated. “Still, I don’t regret it. The joy of seeing those young players win a medal and return to their families proud was worth more than the money.”

The former Nigerian captain didn’t hold back in criticising the deep-rooted corruption in Nigerian sports administration, blaming unaccountable officials for hoarding funds that had already been approved by the government for Olympic logistics.

“A budget was signed, but someone on top of that money didn’t release it,” he said. “They thought, ‘It’s Mikel. He can afford it.’ But it’s about principle and respect.”

Despite his efforts, Mikel emphasised that the lack of gratitude and reimbursement highlights a systemic failure in how Nigerian athletes are treated.

“It’s not just about money—it’s about respect. I expected to be reimbursed. But no one even said thank you,” he concluded.

Nigeria went on to claim bronze in men’s football at the 2016 Olympics, marking a significant achievement for the country. However, Mikel never played again for Chelsea after the tournament, ending a decade-long career with the club.

