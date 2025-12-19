Mikel Blasts NFF Over Poor AFCON Preparations

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has again criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over what he described as a disappointing build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Mikel said he is unhappy that old problems are still following the national team, despite recent failures, including Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

According to him, the AFCON should have been a fresh opportunity for the authorities to show that they have learned important lessons. He questioned how such issues could still exist so close to a major tournament, especially reports that the coach is being owed money.

At this level, this should not be happening,” Mikel said. “Serious football countries do not treat their national teams this way. When money issues are not settled, it affects everyone.”

The former Chelsea midfielder explained that problems involving payments and administration do not only affect officials behind the scenes, but also disturb the coach, the players and even the supporters who expect stability.

Mikel noted that the AFCON was meant to be a chance for Nigerian football to regain respect after recent disappointments. Instead, he believes the same mistakes are being repeated.

He warned that going into a major competition with unresolved issues could affect the team’s focus and performance. According to him, all administrative matters should be settled before the first ball is kicked.