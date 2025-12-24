Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has backed Nigeria to go all the way at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting the team have what it takes to reclaim the continental title for the first time since 2013.

Speaking on the X page of his “The Obi One” Podcast on Tuesday, Mikel expressed strong belief in the current squad’s chances, declaring that Nigeria would emerge champions.

“How far do you think Nigeria will go? For me, I think we are going all the way, and this time, we are winning it,” he said.

Mikel’s comments came shortly before the Super Eagles opened their Group C campaign with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania’s Taifa Stars at the Fez Stadium, a result that provided early momentum for a side under pressure to deliver.

The victory set the tone for Nigeria’s campaign as they continue their pursuit of a fourth continental crown, with Tunisia next on Saturday before a final group fixture against Uganda on Tuesday.

Team captain Wilfred Ndidi echoed Mikel’s confidence, stressing that the runners-up finish at the last tournament had set a benchmark the current squad must now meet or surpass.

“A lot of lessons were learnt in the previous AFCON, and we set the standard by getting to the final,” Ndidi said.

“Unfortunately, we could not get the trophy, but we cannot go below that. The standards are already high, the team is ready for that, and everyone is aware.”

He added that the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup had sharpened the squad’s focus.

Nigeria finished second at the 2023 AFCON, losing 2–1 to the hosts in the final under Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.

Now led by Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle, the three-time champions are in Morocco with renewed determination to end a title drought that stretches back more than a decade.

They won the tournament in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and with early backing from one of the most decorated players in their history, expectations are once again firmly set on continental glory.