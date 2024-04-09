Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition kicks off entries

The Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Secondary School Students has kicked off entries for the 19th edition of the national essay competition for all secondary school students across all government approved schools.

The 2024 edition of the competition which was flagged-off yesterday, April 8 will end on June 15, 2024.

The topic for this year’s competition is “Nigeria’s Pathways: Diagnosis and the Prescriptions.”

Flagging-off the entries for this year’s competition, the Corporate Services Director for The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Rev. Oluwayomi Uteh, said the star winner would receive N500,000 cash prize, a trophy, and a plaque, and the school will get a Desktop Computer; while the first runner-up gets a cash prize of N250,000 and a plaque, and the school a Desktop Computer; and the second runner-up will go home with N100,000 cash prize and a plaque, while the school gets a Desktop Computer.

The annual competition, which enters its 19th edition this year, was instituted by The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, as part of his Corporate Social Responsibility activities aimed at raising the standard in the educational sector and at the same time sensitising the students by making them analytically minded so as to excel in their world by developing their ability to think through issues.

According to Mrs Uteh, the competition, which over the years has been very successful in reshaping the students’ thought patterns and helping them develop problem-solving skills through creative and analytical writing, is part of yearly activities to mark and celebrate the Bishop Okonkwo’s birthday anniversary.

The winners of the essay competition, she noted, would be honoured and rewarded at the 23rd Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, where the prizes will be presented to them.

“The Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition spans over a decade of developing and rewarding the writing skills of Nigerian youths towards national development,” Uteh added.

The Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, introduced in 2000 to commemorate the Bishop’s birthday celebration, is also part of his commitments to contribute his quota to national development.

“The lecture has grown to become a major contributor to government policies as it brings together seasoned men and women to discuss burning national issues. The topic for the essay competition is also the topic for the annual lecture,” she said.

Bishop Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of TREM, with over 200 branches across Nigeria and the globe, is an Apostle to this generation whose life has impacted millions of people around the world.

Bishop Okonkwo, she stated further, is a man driven by the passion to show the love of God to humanity in every way the Lord enables him, saying this passion gave birth to the Empowerment for the Less Privileged Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

, committed to alleviating the plight of the less-privileged in society through donations to hospitals, establishment of free vocational training centres, provision of free preparatory schools for students in secondary schools, and facilitation of regular public enlightenment campaigns on health issues, as well as institution of scholarship funds for talented students, among others.