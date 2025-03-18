Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition Winner To Get N1m

Share

The entries for the 20th Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Secondary School Students in Nigeria was yesterday flagged off. The entries for 2025 edition of the competition, according to a statement announcing its commencement, will close on June 20.

Rev. Anthony Samuel of Corporate Affairs Department of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Headquarters, said the theme for this year’s essay is “The Nigeria of Our Dreams: Today’s Reality and a Responsible Pathfinder.”

The initiative was instituted 20 years ago by Dr Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of TREM, as part of his passion to foster education development and as part of activities to celebrate his birthday.

For the 2022 edition, the theme was: “2023 Election: A New Nigeria or a Descent Into Chaos”; and for 2023 edition, the theme was: “Nigerianization of Nigerians: A Look Inward”; while the students wrote on the theme: “Nigeria’s Pathways: Diagnosis and The Prescriptions” in 2024.

The 20th edition, tagged a “Special Edition and Landmark Event, marks the 80th birthday of Biahop Okonkwo, the founder of the competition. As part of moves to make this year’s edition a real special edition, the winners’ prizes have been increased. Thus, the first prize winner will receive N1 million cash, a laptop, and a plaque; while the winning student’s school will also receive a desktop computer and a trophy.

The first runner-up will receive N600,000, a laptop, and a plaque, and the school a desktop computer; while the second runner-up will get N400,000, a laptop, and a plaque, with the school receiving a desktop computer

