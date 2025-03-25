Mike Okonkwo Essay: 20 Years Of Reshaping Students’ Creative Skills

Share

Bishop: Objectives, purpose of competition are being achieved

Examiner: Mastery of English Language structures mark students out

COMPETITION Two decades of Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for secondary schools, initiated as a platform for students to sharpen their creative skills and abilities, the competition has continued to wax stronger, despite all odds

Twenty years after its introduction to promote quality education and enhance learning outcomes among secondary school students in the country, stakeholders are already counting the gains of an annual national essay competition for secondary school learners.

The essay competition, christened “Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Secondary Schools,” an educational development programme, was instituted in 2004 by Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), as a platform to rejig and transform education, revitalise and stir critical thinking ability among school children for enhanced learning outcomes.

The essay competition instituted under the Mike Okonkwo Educational Youth Initiative, one of Bishop Okonkwo’s pet-projects, was primarily introduced to foster quality learning in schools, whose fortunes at the time was nose-diving and seeking urgent rescue missions.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Bishop Okonkwo, the annual essay competition, which entered is 20th edition this year, is also aimed among other objectives to nurture critical thinking and analytical skills in students as a means to prepare them adequately for the competitive world, as well as to contribute towards raising the standard of education in Nigeria.

So far, over 20,000 entries were said to have been received since the inception of the competition in 2004; while over 15,000 students have participated in the competition which had gulped several millions of naira.

Beyond raising the standard of education in the country, the competition at the same time was designed to sensitise the students by making them analytically minded so as to excel in their world by developing their ability to think through issues.

Objectives

The competition is mainly organised annually as part of activities to celebrate the yearly birthday anniversary of Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who will clock 80 years old in September.

Accordingly, the competition was also said to have been impactful as it has continued to reshape the thought patterns of students, especially in developing their creative thinking and writing skills, as well as their problem-solving skills.

The competition, as one of its objectives, was initiated purposely to encourage critical thinking, problemsolving skills, and good writing among secondary school students with the varied essay topics over the years that often focus on issues relevant to Nigeria and good governance.

Since its debut in 2004 as one of writing skill development programmes targeted at younger ones, it was designed to leverage on writing skills and creativity to contribute and improve the standard and development of the education sector, and most importantly to bolster healthy contests among students.

There is the need for huge investment in vocational education and youth empowerment…

Basking in the euphoria of the success of the competition since its inception two decades ago, the organisers enumerated some of its achievements, to include helping to develop students’ interest in research work, as well as enhancing their reading and writing skills.

Apart from serving as a tool of encouraging reading and writing, the competition has also availed the students the opportunity to bear their mind on topical issues that are of significant importance and critical to the social-economic and educational development of the country.

Added to this, as one of its contributions, the essay competition has also contributed immensely towards ICT development in many secondary schools, especially in the government-owned schools, where winners have emerged, as the schools are awarded desktops and ICT accessories are part of the prizes.

Speaking on the competition, Bishop Okonkwo, whose strong passion for the development and use of education as a means of social change is overwhelming, however, noted that the annual essay competition since its inception has, to a large extent, equipped the school children with the right writing ability to compete favourably with their peers in other parts of the world in this knowledge economy and digital age.

“Feedback from participating schools and students has really shown and proved that the competition has continued to achieve its objective of inculcating the habit of hard work, improving studying and reading culture, development of creative writing skills among the students and schools, as well as stimulating knowledge,” he added.

Tracing the genesis of the competition, the Bishop, who noted that it was initiated as part of his contributions to the development of education, recalled how he introduced the national essay contest to make young people, especially students, more creative and develop the right thinking ability.

But, at a stage in the life of competition, Bishop Okonkwo, who expressed worry over the need to reverse the trend of unemployment facing the country, once said: “There is the need for huge investment in vocational education and youth empowerment, which are key to national development.”

He added: “When one looks back and listens to some of the testimonies and feedback we received, one is happy that the objectives of the competition are being achieved.

“The poor, but brilliant pupils are getting university scholarships through the initiative and in fact there is one of the past winners who also received a scholarship from Oxford University for his Master’s Degree after he completed his first degree under the full scholarship he received after winning in one of the editions of the competition. So, I think we are getting a good result.”

The Presiding Bishop of TREM, who also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the students in the previous editions of the competition, said this has subsequently encouraged him to continue with and sustain the initiative. Subsequently, he has pledged his readiness to expand the scope of the essay competition to cover the English-speaking West African subregion from where it would also be extendd to other African nations.

Apart from the essay competition, the Bishop also demonstrated strong belief and commitment towards the development of vocational education, and as a result of this passion, he established a vocational centre where youths are being trained in various trades, including welding, fashion designing, computer studies and masonry.

According to him, the centre was established to complement the Mike Okonkwo Educational Youth Initiative, one of his pet-projects instituted for education development. While appraising the quality of education and the need to urgently address it, Bishop Okonkwo, however, lamented what he described as the falling standard of education, and expressed worry that if something urgent was not done to reverse the trend, the nation’s institutions would only produce an illiterate population.

“A nation where the education system has fallen is heading for trouble, because we are looking at a long-term effect, and not the immediate effect. If we do not take urgent steps, as a corporate organization, and a nation, to arrest the trend, it means that in the next few years, we will have a bunch of illiterate people,” he stated.

Still on the trajectory of the competition, Rev. Anthony Samuel of the Corporate Affairs Department of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Headquarters, pointed out that in the past years, the Bishop has continued to bless the younger generation in the pursuant of academic excellence by encouraging them to cultivate the habit of effective reading and writing.

On the achievements of the essay competition, the organisers recalled that it has consistently over the years helped participants to develop more interest in research work, reading extensively and writing constructively.

“In fact, winners have continued to emerge from both the government and private schools, and they have always been encouraged with gifts in cash and kind,” they said.

Bishop Okonkwo, who believes in absolute development of mankind in all facet of life, according to them, has used the institutionalisation of the Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition not only to achieve this dream, aspiration and desire, but also has confidence in the fact that Nigeria youth could compete favourably with their counterparts in developed climes if given the opportunity, right environment and are well-motivated.

In fact, while flagging off the entries for 20th edition of the essay competition, which would also mark the Bishop’s 80th birthday, Rev. Anthony said the topic for this year’s essay;

“The Nigeria of Our Dreams: Today’s Reality and a Responsible Pathfinder,” aligns with the focus of the founder. However, the entries for the 2025 edition, which had earlier last week flagged off, according to the organisers, would close on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Prize

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of the competition has been tagged a “Special Edition and Landmark Event” as the winners’ prizes have been increased by 100 per cent to celebrate and mark the 80th birthday of the Bishop, the founder of the competition.

In this year’s edition, the star prize winner, according to Rev. Anthony, will receive N1 million cash, a laptop, certificate, and a plaque; while the winner’s school will also get a set of desktop computers and a trophy.

On the other hand, the first runner-up will receive N600,000, a laptop, and a plaque, and the school a set of desktop computers; while the second runner-up will also get N400,000, a laptop, and a plaque, and the school receiving a set of desktop computers.

This new prize regime is a departure from the previous editions in which as at last year’s edition, the star prize winner received N500, 000, a trophy and a plaque, and the school got a set of computers; while the second position winner went home with N250,000 and a plaque and the school got a set of computers; and the third position winner smiled home with a N150, 000, a plaque, and a computer set for the school.

Additionally, the other four finalists received a consolation prize of N50, 000 each. In fact, the prize category ranges from Desktop computers with printers to books for winning schools, while the students always go home with laptops, cash gifts and plaques to serve as a memorial.

At the initial stage of the competition that today spans two decades of developing and rewarding creative writing skills of Nigerian youths towards national development, the prizes ranged from a trophy, laptop, plaque with a cash prize of N100,000 for the overall winner, and the school three sets of desktop computers and a printer.

While for the first runner up, the school got two sets of desktop computers and a printer, and the student went home with a cash prize of N75,000 and a plaque; and the second runner up school got a desktop computer, and the student a plaque and a cash prize of N50,000.

However, during the second edition of the competition in 2005, which marked the 60th birthday of the Bishop, the overall winner of the competition was awarded a scholarship which covered his academic education in the tertiary institution, as part of a reward system to mark Bishop’s birthday.

To participate in the essay competition, the students are expected to submit an essay of a maximum of 1,200 words, with their full name, address, telephone number, school name, class, and their school principal’s telephone number. As part of the rules and regulations guiding students’ participation in the contest, all essays should be submitted in Word document format.

After the first round of the essay competition, the top eight winners are invited for the second stage with a different topic, which was purposely introduced to ascertain the originality, integrity and authenticity of their essays.

The winners of the essay competition are presented with their prizes during the award presentation, being held during the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, usually fixed for September during the birthday celebration of the Bishop.

Like the essay competition, the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture was instituted in 2000, prior to the introduction of the essay competition, with the aim to generate discourse and interrogate key challenges facing the nation with a view to proffering meaningful solutions.

“Over time, the lecture has become a key platform for influencing government policy, bringing together distinguished individuals to discuss pressing national issues,” Anthony added in the statement.

Topics

Specifically, the themes of the essay competition, as stated by the organisers, are usually centered on topical issues relevant to the socio-political, economic and educational development of the country. Some of the previous editions of the competition are:

“Securing the Nigerian Future: Improving the Standards of Education (2004 edition); “Building Leaders for Tomorrow a Collective Responsibility (2005); “Lawlessness and the Rule of Law in the Nigerian Society (2006); “Political Office and Governance: For Gain or Service?” (2007) and for the 2008 edition, the topic/ theme was: “The Role of Judiciary in the Sustenance of Democracy.”

For 2009 edition the essay theme was: “Global Economic Trend: The Alternatives for Nigeria”; “Nigeria @ 50: Its Leadership, Development and the Future (2010 edition); “Survival of Nigerian State: Political and Economic Implications (2011 edition); “Dependence of Nigeria Economy on Crude Oil any Alternatives?” (2012 edition); while that of 2013 edition was:

“Overcoming the Nigerian Security Challenges: A Panacea for National Growth and Development.” Again, for the 2022 edition, the theme was: “2023 Election: A New Nigeria or a Descent into Chaos”; and “Nigerianization of Nigerians: A Look Inward” (2023); and for the 2024 edition the students wrote on the theme: “Nigeria’s Pathways: Diagnosis and The Prescriptions.”

Examiner’s views

Evaluating the competition, Chief Examiner, Prof Akachi Ezeigbo, while commending the Bishop Okonkwo for initiating and sustaining the competition till date, and the organisers for the yearly conduct of the essay, described the topics as friendly and clearly mapped out the structural expectations for the informed students in articulating their understanding of the Nigerian situations in ways that revealed their deep immersion in sociopolitical issues.

The don also commended the Bishop for giving the committee the opportunity to be part of the epochal process of talent development of young people in the country.

Prof Ezeigbo, in her last edition’s Chief Examiner report, said the committee received 551 essays from secondary school students nationwide, while the committee used quality control instruments such as Google search machine, Turnitin plagiarism detector and their own eagle eyes to scrutinise each essay for plagiarism, copyright infringements, unheeded A1 assistance and other integrity infractions.

In their assessment she reported that though there had been great improvement in the writing skills, quality of language and overall performance of the students, she however expressed dismay that some of the essays showed direct evidence of infractions.

She said: “Apart from the eight participants invited to the second round and validation round of the competition, others fell below our quality threshold of 50 per cent.

“The mastery of English language structures by some of the students marks them out as meticulous students with potential. We must encourage them, as Bishop Mike Okonkwo is doing, to sharpen their thinking and critical skills, by acknowledging their contributions and rewarding their efforts.”

